Downtown Evansville Sidewalk Sale returning this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fifth annual Sidewalk Sale is set to take place in downtown Evansville on Saturday.

It will be held on Main Street between Second and Sixth Streets

People will see over 100 shops, makers, vendors and community members selling their items.

Businesses will be open in the area too.

In honor of Mother’s Day, people can bring their mom to the merchandise cart in front of the Innovation Pointe building for a free carnation.

The event will last from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

