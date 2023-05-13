Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fiance of fallen Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker is now representing his estate.

[PREVIOUS: ISP complete investigation into Deputy Hacker’s death]

Court documents show Hacker’s fiance, Kourney Crockett, was appointed as the personal representative of his estate in Vanderburgh Superior Court earlier this week.

According to those documents, Crockett is representing Hacker’s estate to collect damages for possible wrongful death.

As previously reported, Deputy Hacker died during a training exercise in early March.

As of Saturday, no wrongful death lawsuit has been filed.

