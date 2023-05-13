CenterPoint Energy warns of scam calls asking customers for payment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy has responded after customers say they had been receiving scam calls.

Viewers reached out to 14 News saying they received calls from people claiming to be CenterPoint Energy workers, demanding payment information

The scammers have been telling customers if they don’t give them their information, their utilities will be disconnected. Officials with CenterPoint Energy say they would never do this.

CenterPoint Energy says it will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid disconnection. Officials say they will never ask for pre-paid debit cards, gift cards or cryptocurrency.

Officials say all CenterPoint Energy technicians carry a company badge when they are performing their work.

If you receive what you think is a scam call, report that to CenterPoint Energy customer service at 1-800-227-1376.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.