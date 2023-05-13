Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Alert Day:

Sunday Afternoon-Evening
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night, mostly cloudy and humid along with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as low temperatures drop into the mid-60s. There is a level one/marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado risk is low.

Sunday, mostly cloudy/some sun with a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Downpours can be expected with slow moving thunderstorms. There is a marginal to slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along a weak cold front.  The primary storm concern is damaging winds without a tornado threat.

Monday, clearing skies and less humid as high temperatures sink into the mid-70s. Monday night, clear and cool with low temps dropping into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt

Latest News

14 First Alert 5/12 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/12 at 10pm
Alert Day WFIE.
Scattered storms possible this weekend, Alert Day Sunday
14 First Alert 5/12 at 4pm
14 First Alert 5/12 at 4pm
14 First Alert Forecast 11am 5/12
14 First Alert Forecast 11am 5/12