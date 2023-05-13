Alert Day:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night, mostly cloudy and humid along with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as low temperatures drop into the mid-60s. There is a level one/marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado risk is low.

Sunday, mostly cloudy/some sun with a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Downpours can be expected with slow moving thunderstorms. There is a marginal to slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along a weak cold front. The primary storm concern is damaging winds without a tornado threat.

Monday, clearing skies and less humid as high temperatures sink into the mid-70s. Monday night, clear and cool with low temps dropping into the upper 50s.

