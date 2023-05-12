Tri-State Food Bank collecting canned foods for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s that time of year again to help stamp out hunger in the Tri-State community.

To help in the fight against hunger, all people need to do is place non-perishable foods near their mailboxes.

On Saturday, U.S. Postal Service workers will come to pick donations up on their runs.

The Tri-State Food Bank will then collect the cans.

One in six people struggles to get enough food to eat.

Steve Risewick, the postmaster of Evansville, says this nationwide event is the largest one-day food drive in the country, and this year, they are trying to get back to pre-pandemic donation levels.

“When the Tri-State Food Bank comes around and backs up to the stations and we start loading in those boxes, and boxes and boxes of food donations, it makes you feel good because you know you’ve made an impact,” Risewick said.

He says all of these donations will stay in the Tri-State.

For those who aren’t able to set food out on Saturday, people can bring in their donations to a local post office next week.

