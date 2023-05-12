Tell City police launching new interactive dispatch technology

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department is set to launch a new system called “Prepared Live” at its county-wide dispatch center.

The interactive dispatch technology enables the 911 dispatch center to livestream, receive photos and videos, as well as receive locations from cell phone callers in real-time.

They say the launch follows weeks of preparation and training.

“This cutting-edge technology will provide our first responders with a more actionable set of information to maximize the effectiveness of the response. I am excited to have it at our disposal,” said TCPD Assistant Chief Phillip Flamion.

Officials say this addition will significantly improve their ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.