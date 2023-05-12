Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this week. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck Friday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders were called regarding a crash on County Road 800 at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a horse-drawn buggy and a Ford F-350 utility truck involved in the crash.

Investigators said the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, failed to pass the buggy and ended up striking it from behind.

The female driver of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the horse also died from its injuries.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
41-year-old Jason Dowdy
Man arrested after confessing to robbery in Daviess Co., officials say
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting

Latest News

Repairs underway at Hartke Pool in Evansville
Repairs underway at Hartke Pool in Evansville
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
Police: Owensboro man federally charged in connection to April robbery
Police: Owensboro man federally charged in connection to April robbery
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting