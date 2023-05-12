Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following crash in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County sheriff confirms one person is dead and another is being life-flighted after a crash just north of Tell City on Thursday night.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says this happened near the Indiana State Road 37 and Indiana State Road 237 interchange.

Officials are working to learn more about what caused the accident.

Deputies are asking that people avoid the intersection that’s near Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Both lanes of traffic will be closed for the next few hours.

