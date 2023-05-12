Scattered storms possible this weekend, Alert Day Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. A few showers and storms are possible this evening and into the overnight hours, but I think many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will only fall a few degrees overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day, but there will be quite a bit of dry time mixed in as well.

Much like Saturday, Mother’s Day will also be mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening, but an isolated shower or storm is possible at any point throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

We are under a Marginal Risk of severe storms (level 1 of 5) both Saturday and Sunday, and the northeastern half of our region is under a Slight Risk on Sunday (level 2 of 5). That means with any thunderstorms that develop this weekend, there is a low-level risk that they could become strong or even severe, capable of producing gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. We have added an Alert Day Sunday to raise awareness of this possibility.

A cold front will pass through our region Sunday evening, ushering in cooler and drier weather to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. We will warm into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday as our skies turn mostly sunny, but rain chances return next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.