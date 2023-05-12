Repairs underway at Hartke Pool in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walking through the doors of Hartke Pool, people can see the remnants of past pool seasons as the smell of standing water strikes them.

Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says they have been trying to get repairs rolling at the pool since the incident.

[READ: Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage]

Months of roof damage with no respite have taken a toll on the inside of the building. Schaefer says that’s where the bulk of the work is focused.

“Everything from dealing with insurance to supply issues with HVAC units on top of the roof,” explains Schaefer, “so we’re still hopeful that Hartke will be open this summer.”

“To be compliant with health code, you have to have working showers and restrooms. All of that has to be done inside of the building, whereas the pool will be fine. We’re actually filling the pool next week,” says Schaefer.

So, the big question is, when is Hartke Pool opening back up?

“Really, we’re at the mercy of the supply chain,” says Schaefer, “it could be open on opening day. That remains to be seen.”

Beyond that, this is some pretty significant damage, and it’s down to the wire to get it open for opening day.

Schaefer says because of that, the plan is to open the pool as is, just a pool.

With it being downgraded compared to previous years, they wanted to throw the patrons a bone.

“We did reduce the admission rate for Hartke to be the same as the other pools for this summer because we just felt without the diving boards being replaced yet, it only makes it fair,” says Schaefer.

As for the diving boards and even the slide, Schaefer says the plan is to get it all implemented after this pool season so Hartke can come back better than ever in 2024.

Schaefer says the Parks Department is going to release information for all of the public pools in our area next week, including when opening day will be.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.