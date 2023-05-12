Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Owensboro man federally charged in connection to April robbery

Police: Owensboro man federally charged in connection to April robbery
Police: Owensboro man federally charged in connection to April robbery(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was federally indicted on Thursday in connection to an incident when police say he ran away from officers while they tried to serve a warrant.

[Police: Armed man arrested after running from officers, trying to steal cars]

The Owensboro Police Department arrested 39-year-old Adam Carter on the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard back in April.

While running away from officers, police say he tried to steal two different cars with people in them.

Carter was federally indicted on two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
41-year-old Jason Dowdy
Man arrested after confessing to robbery in Daviess Co., officials say
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting

Latest News

Tell City police launching new interactive dispatch technology
Tell City police launching new interactive dispatch technology
Tri-State Food Bank collecting canned foods for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Tri-State Food Bank collecting canned foods for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Evansville man among finalists to win custom chopper
Evansville man among finalists to win custom chopper
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure