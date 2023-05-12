Police: Owensboro man federally charged in connection to April robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was federally indicted on Thursday in connection to an incident when police say he ran away from officers while they tried to serve a warrant.

The Owensboro Police Department arrested 39-year-old Adam Carter on the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard back in April.

While running away from officers, police say he tried to steal two different cars with people in them.

Carter was federally indicted on two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

