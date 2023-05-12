Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested on multiple charges, including indecent exposure.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of West Noel Avenue and Pride Avenue Thursday at 10:11 p.m. in reference to a man running around naked.

Police say upon arrival, they saw a man, later identified as Jordan Carroll, completely naked. They say Carroll was under the influence of some kind of controlled substance given his behavior.

When police asked Carroll why he was running around naked in the rain, he say it was because his clothes were dirty.

Officials say Carroll was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure.

