PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man was arrested an outstanding felony warrant after an attempted break-in.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance located just outside of Mount Vernon just before 8 a.m.

Officials say the caller stated her fiancé, later identified as Joseph Murphy, was attempting to break into the residence. Murphy also had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Posey County.

Deputies say they arrived at the residence, spoke to the female caller and learned that Murphy fled the residence on foot just before deputies arrived.

Posey County Sheriff’s Office K-9 arrived to assist in locating Murphy. The K-9 began searching a nearby field and wooded area located in the area.

Officials say while searching the area, the K-9 located Murphy who was hiding in the woods.

Posey County EMS was notified and arrived on scene and provided care for Murphy’s wound he received from the K-9 apprehension.

Deputies say they arrested Murphy for the outstanding warrant and transported to the Posey County Jail where he was placed with a $100,000 cash only bond.

