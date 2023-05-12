Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Due to a lack of wind shear, the severe thunderstorm threat is low. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and humid along with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps surge into the mid-80s. There is a level one/marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado risk is low.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Downpours can be expected with slow moving thunderstorms. There is a marginal to slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along a cold front. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

