Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms

Weekend: Scattered Thunderstorms
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Due to a lack of wind shear, the severe thunderstorm threat is low. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and humid along with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps surge into the mid-80s. There is a level one/marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado risk is low.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Downpours can be expected with slow moving thunderstorms. There is a marginal to slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along a cold front. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
41-year-old Jason Dowdy
Man arrested after confessing to robbery in Daviess Co., officials say
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following crash in Perry Co.
EXPLAINER: What happens when police cause property damage
EXPLAINER: What happens when police cause property damage
Henderson nursing home organizes prom for senior residents
Henderson nursing home organizes prom for residents

Latest News

5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Warm and muggy with hit-or-miss rain chances
14 First Alert 5/11 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/11 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/11 at 4pm
14 First Alert 5/11 at 4pm
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.