Mesker Park Zoo to hold Zoo Brew event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will be holding it’s annual Zoo Brew event for guests 21 and up in June.

According to a press release, guests 21 and over are invited to the zoo for an after-hours event featuring tastings for wine and craft beers.

Zoo officials say to being cash because food trucks will be available at this event.

There will be live music, large scale yard games, arcade games and hangout areas.

Guest will be able to take a ride on the wildlife carousel or ride the party tram.

The event will take place on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets for this event click here.

