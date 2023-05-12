Birthday Club
Knight of Roses Gala held in support of Castle Band heading to Rose Parade

By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School Marching Knights were the topic of celebration during the Knight of Roses Gala at the Old National Bank Atrium on Thursday night.

[PREVIOUS: Castle Band preparing for Rose Parade performance, upcoming season]

The band is set to perform in the 2024 Rose Parade. Castle is the third Indiana school to ever be selected to perform at this event.

Thursday’s celebration was a fundraiser in support of the Castle Band, with 2024 Rose Parade President Alex Aghajanian as the special guest and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as the keynote speaker.

Crouch tells 14 News how proud she is to have the band representing Indiana.

“Indiana is about celebrating music, celebrating our young people, and they’re gonna represent us proudly and with distinction,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said.

The Rose Parade will take place in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

