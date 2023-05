EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police troopers at the Evansville District attended their annual memorial service Thursday in Haubstadt.

This ceremony is to honor the 48 men and women who have died in the line of duty with ISP since 1933.

Many ISP retirees, survivors, and family members also came by for the event.

