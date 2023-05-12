INDOT: Ramp closure planned for I-69 in Gibson Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be a ramp closure for I-69 in Gibson County.

According to a press release, beginning on or around May 22, crews will close the southbound I-69 off-ramp to State Road 64.

Officials say this closure will allow crews to perform asphalt milling and paving work on the ramp.

The closure is expected to take a week to complete, depending on weather.

Officials urge drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

