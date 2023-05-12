Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

INDOT: Ramp closure planned for I-69 in Gibson Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be a ramp closure for I-69 in Gibson County.

According to a press release, beginning on or around May 22, crews will close the southbound I-69 off-ramp to State Road 64.

Officials say this closure will allow crews to perform asphalt milling and paving work on the ramp.

The closure is expected to take a week to complete, depending on weather.

Officials urge drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
41-year-old Jason Dowdy
Man arrested after confessing to robbery in Daviess Co., officials say
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting
Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting

Latest News

PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
Litter
Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance to host neighborhood cleanup in Owensboro
ZOOm with Santa with Mesker Park Zoo this weekend
Mesker Park Zoo to hold Zoo Brew event
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure