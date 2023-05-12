Birthday Club
Indianapolis Colts release schedule for 2023 season

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts
By Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Colts unveiled its schedule for the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night.

The Colts’ schedule includes nine regular season games and one preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Along with the home matchups against AFC South opponents, Indianapolis will host the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Click here for more details on single-game tickets.

You can check out the entire 2023 schedule below:

