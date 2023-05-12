GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - More trouble broke out at the Town of Francisco’s latest board meeting.

Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven confirms they are investigating an incident that occurred during a meeting on Tuesday.

14 News reached out to the County Prosecutor, who says he’s awaiting the results of that investigation to see if charges need to be pressed.

This comes just weeks after board member Harold Everett filed a restraining order against fellow board member Steve Krieg for a similar altercation at a meeting.

We have attempted to call all three members of the board.

Krieg said he didn’t know of any investigation and said they simply discussed town matters.

Everett refused to comment because the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.