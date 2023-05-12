Birthday Club
Friday Morning Headlines

Friday Morning Headlines 5/12
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is new information this morning on a Perry County crash from overnight.

The Sheriff saying one person is dead and another is in custody.

An Evansville man will spend the next 51 years in prison after he was sentenced for a murder.

Officials saying it all stems from a 2019 shooting on East Virginia Street.

Security is increasing on the US border after Title 42 expired overnight.

We have the latest from officials and the next steps they’re preparing to take.

Friday is day two of early voting across all of our Kentucky counties.

What officials are saying you need to know before you cast your ballot.

