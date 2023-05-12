EVPL employees receiving pay increase over next three years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Employees with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will soon be receiving a boost in pay.

EVPL board members made it a priority to address the issue of several employees being underpaid for their work. They reached out to consultants from Indianapolis and received a benchmark for the base of pay for each occupation.

From this consultation, EVPL leaders constructed a new salary structure that looks at the entire organization and adjusts the pay of every position. Chief Operating Officer

Heather O’Grady, the chief operating officer for the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, says this was long overdue and will help retain their current employees.

“Many of them come to us and let us know that they’re struggling – that they want to stay here and sometimes they couldn’t, because you could get a better-paying job somewhere else,” O’Grady said. “Hopefully, those who stayed are going to be extremely happy with the news that they are going to be increasing their pay.”

The new salary structure will be implemented in July and will continue to be in effect for the next three years.

