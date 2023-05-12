Birthday Club
Evansville youth shelter hosts open house event

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News got an inside look at an Evansville youth shelter on Friday.

Community members gathered at Hillcrest Youth Services for its open house.

They give emergency shelter and services to those between the ages of 10 and 21.

Jim Ward, the CEO of Hillcrest Youth, says the facility is necessary for kids who need temporary placement.

Officials say the shelter teaches life skills and the ability to overcome adversity.

“We try to make it to where if they do fall, they’re able to get themselves up and dust themselves off and go forward,” Ward said. “So in the little time we have with them, we try to instill as much values and adulthood-isms, so to speak, as we can.”

Officials say youths can stay at the shelter for up to one year.

