Evansville man sentenced to 51 years in connection to April 2019 shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man received a 51-year prison sentence on Thursday following a years-long legal battle in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in April 2019.

Elijah Parchman was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of murder and attempted murder in 2020, which was then overturned by the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

However, the state appealed the court’s decision to overturn the verdict, and the Indiana Court of Appeals sent the case back to Vanderburgh County for sentencing in December 2022.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of East Virginia Street on April 5, 2019.

During the initial guilty verdict in 2020, Parchman was also found guilty of a firearm sentencing enhancement.

