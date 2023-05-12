Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance to host neighborhood cleanup in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance will be hosting a neighborhood cleanup in Owensboro on May 20.

According to a press release, the cleanup will take place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say all residents in the cleanup area are encouraged to help beautify the neighborhood by picking up litter along the sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day.

Boundaries for your neighborhood alliance can be found here.

Officials say the Sanitation Department will provide free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items.

Officials say to place items curbside by the Friday night prior to your scheduled cleanup.

If you have large items, please call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e-mail cityaction@owensboro.org by May 16 to schedule pick-up.

Smaller items must be bagged or boxed. The sanitation crews cannot collect construction debris/materials, yard waste, dirt, paint, or any type of liquid.

Here are the dates for other neighborhood cleanup days:

May 20 Dugan Best

June 10 Shifley-York

June 17 Seven Hills

June 24 Old Owensboro

