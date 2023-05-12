Convicted drug dealer sentenced in connection to 2022 deadly overdose

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old Evansville man has been sentenced in connection to the death of Zeke Biggs in March of 2022.

After taking a plea deal back in April, Richard Barnes III listened as Judge David Kiely handed down a sentence of 20 years in prison for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

“I just feel that today the judge could’ve been more understanding, the prosecutor could’ve been more understanding, but it’s more so, somebody has to fall,” said Jayquan Penn, brother of Richard Barnes.

Family of Zeke Biggs gave victim impact statements at Barnes’ sentencing.

[PREVIOUS: Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest]

Biggs’ sister Ashley Doss said, “He still gets to call home and chop it up with the boys. But me, I will never get that back.”

She goes on to say, “You [Barnes] have to live with knowing that little bit of money you made cost a dear life and tore a whole family apart.”

Penn says he believes Barnes is a scapegoat for a tragedy that continues to plague the nation.

“It’s a lot that goes on that they don’t really speak about, it was questions that wasn’t asked on this case that should’ve been asked,” Penn said.

Penn spoke as a character witness to his brother, saying the sentence handed down was harsh, and that his brother will not get better behind bars.

“The system is going to hurt him, nobody else gotta do that for him, that’s too much pain and should nobody have to go through that,” Penn said.

Doss added near the end of her impact statement, “I hope and pray this is a lesson learned.”

Before his sentence was announced, Barnes said he did not sell Biggs the drugs with the intent to kill him, that he was only “giving him what he asked for.”

Barnes’ grandmother said in her character witness statement that the prosecutor’s office should be focused on going after the “big guys,” referring to the suppliers who get drugs into the area.

Barnes’ family says he played a big role in supporting the family, and that they will continue to fight for him.

“He’s people’s god dad, he has nieces and nephews, he has a family too,” family of Barnes said. “No, he don’t have kids of his own but he has people who love him, and we love him.”

Barnes will receive credit for time served, which amounts to just under a year.

The other charge that was dropped as a result of the plea deal has been moved to be expunged by the court, the state has 60 days to file paperwork to challenge that motion.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.