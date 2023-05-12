BBQ and Barrels Festival kicks off in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The BBQ and Barrels Festival is now underway in downtown Owensboro.

The Owensboro riverfront has always been synonymous with barbecue, and this year it’s been rebranded to include the city’s bourbon industry.

On Friday, 14 News videojournalist Brian Cissell talked to some cooking teams who say after decades of change, their barbecue still can’t be beaten.

The festival goes on until Saturday evening.

Click here for a full list of events at the festival.

