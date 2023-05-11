Birthday Club
YWCA Evansville honors former Deaconess Health CEO

By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - YWCA Evansville honored retired Deaconess Health CEO and current Deaconess Henderson CEO Linda White on Wednesday.

The ceremony occurred during the 32nd annual Tribute to Achievement dinner. YWCA officials say the organization recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact in the community in ways that align with the organization’s mission of empowering women and eliminating racism.

White was in attendance to accept the award, and shared how it felt to receive it.

”I was just flabbergasted and very honored,” White said. “But again it’s really about this community and how they really come around and supported Deaconess through thick and thin for many years.”

YWCA also awarded the annual Berkley Ann Branson scholarships, totaling more than $26,000 to six women who have graduated from their “Live Y’ers” program.

