Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warm and muggy with hit-or-miss rain chances

14 First Alert 5/11 at 4pm
By Arden Gregory
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen a little bit of everything today: rain, clouds, and sunshine. Our high temperatures ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s this afternoon, depending on how much rain or sunshine your location received, but it is also noticeably more humid than it was yesterday.

A few more scattered showers and storms will move through the Tri-State this evening and into the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be very similar to today. It will be mostly cloudy, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine, and some isolated to scattered rain is possible on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but the humidity may make it feel a couple of degrees warmer than that.

This pattern of warm, muggy, unsettled weather continues through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

We are included in a Marginal Risk of severe weather on Saturday, so an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out, but it is more likely these will be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms with just some brief heavy rain and lightning.

A cold front will pass through our region on Mother’s Day, ushering in cooler, drier weather for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kody Schaum (Previous arrest mugshot)
EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Update: Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson
True Vine Inn being demolished after November fire
Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville
Boil water order canceled in Lynnville

Latest News

14 First Alert 5/11 at 4pm
14 First Alert 5/11 at 4pm
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
Showers, Scattered Storms