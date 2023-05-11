Warm and muggy with hit-or-miss rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen a little bit of everything today: rain, clouds, and sunshine. Our high temperatures ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s this afternoon, depending on how much rain or sunshine your location received, but it is also noticeably more humid than it was yesterday.

A few more scattered showers and storms will move through the Tri-State this evening and into the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be very similar to today. It will be mostly cloudy, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine, and some isolated to scattered rain is possible on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but the humidity may make it feel a couple of degrees warmer than that.

This pattern of warm, muggy, unsettled weather continues through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

We are included in a Marginal Risk of severe weather on Saturday, so an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out, but it is more likely these will be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms with just some brief heavy rain and lightning.

A cold front will pass through our region on Mother’s Day, ushering in cooler, drier weather for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

