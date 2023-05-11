UE introducing Master of Science in Education program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new master’s program that educators might be interested in.

On Thursday, UE officials announced they are launching a Masters of Science in Education program.

The program is a 30-credit hour, 12-month program that’s all online. They have accelerated five-week courses.

They say that applications are now open for admission.

