UE introducing Master of Science in Education program(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new master’s program that educators might be interested in.

On Thursday, UE officials announced they are launching a Masters of Science in Education program.

The program is a 30-credit hour, 12-month program that’s all online. They have accelerated five-week courses.

They say that applications are now open for admission.

For information about the program, click here.

