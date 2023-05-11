UE introducing Master of Science in Education program
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new master’s program that educators might be interested in.
On Thursday, UE officials announced they are launching a Masters of Science in Education program.
The program is a 30-credit hour, 12-month program that’s all online. They have accelerated five-week courses.
They say that applications are now open for admission.
For information about the program, click here.
