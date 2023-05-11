Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after deputies say they found drugs on him.
According to a release, that happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. at Sunrise Mini Mart.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle after they received a wanted hit on the registered owner.
Deputies say that owner was identified as 29-year-old Alex Murillo.
A release shows during the investigation cocaine and marijuana were found in Murillo’s possession.
Murillo was arrested and booked in the Gibson County Jail.
He is facing possession charges for cocaine and marijuana.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.