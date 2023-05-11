Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The man shot by two Evansville Police officers is now in a local hospital recovering.

The update on his condition comes as police announce his future charges.

Louisville Police officer Nickolas Wilt has been moved to a rehab facility.

It comes as Old National Bank workers honor the victims of that shooting one month later.

Early voting begins today for the Kentucky Primary Election.

We have a look at all the voting locations that are open through Saturday.

Officials in Owensboro are getting ready for ‘Barbeque and Barrels’ this weekend.

We have a list of road closures you need to be aware of.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.