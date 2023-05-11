Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

5/11 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The man shot by two Evansville Police officers is now in a local hospital recovering.

The update on his condition comes as police announce his future charges.

Louisville Police officer Nickolas Wilt has been moved to a rehab facility.

It comes as Old National Bank workers honor the victims of that shooting one month later.

Early voting begins today for the Kentucky Primary Election.

We have a look at all the voting locations that are open through Saturday.

Officials in Owensboro are getting ready for ‘Barbeque and Barrels’ this weekend.

We have a list of road closures you need to be aware of.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kody Schaum (Previous arrest mugshot)
EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Update: Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville
Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville

Latest News

5/11 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
5/11 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
EXPLAINER: What happens when police cause property damage
EXPLAINER: What happens when police cause property damage
Henderson nursing home organizes prom for senior residents
Henderson nursing home organizes prom for residents
YWCA Evansville honors former Deaconess Health CEO
YWCA Evansville honors former Deaconess Health CEO