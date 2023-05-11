Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The man shot by two Evansville Police officers is now in a local hospital recovering.
The update on his condition comes as police announce his future charges.
Louisville Police officer Nickolas Wilt has been moved to a rehab facility.
It comes as Old National Bank workers honor the victims of that shooting one month later.
Early voting begins today for the Kentucky Primary Election.
We have a look at all the voting locations that are open through Saturday.
Officials in Owensboro are getting ready for ‘Barbeque and Barrels’ this weekend.
We have a list of road closures you need to be aware of.
