State of Indiana set to recognize Warrick Co. School Board

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Board is being honored by the Indiana School Boards Association.

Officials say they show outstanding commitment to student success and good governance.

This Exemplary Governance Awards Program annually honors those school boards which engage in professional learning and development in their role as leaders of public education.

Warrick County is one of 106 boards receiving the honor.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.