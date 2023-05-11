Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach 80-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows settle in the mid-60s. The severe weather threat is low.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Downpours can be expected with slow moving thunderstorms, however...the severe thunderstorm threat is low.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and humid along with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures climbing into the mid-80s along a warm front. There is a level one/marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado risk is low.

