Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing items from woman’s home in Posey Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after deputies say he walked inside a stranger’s home and stole from her.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says a woman found 54-year-old Wayne Headspreth standing in her kitchen when she came out of her bathroom.

The victim told deputies he told her he was a salesman.

She says she then asked him to leave, and he walked out of her home.

The sheriff says two people detained Headspreth until deputies came to arrest him.

While taking him into custody, they found items from the woman’s home.

Sheriff Latham says Headspreth was just recently released from prison for burglary.

