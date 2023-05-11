Birthday Club
Reo Water issues boil advisory for all customers

(U.S. Air Force)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Reo Water say they have issued a boil advisory for all customers.

They say a 6 inch main bust, and crews are currently working to fix it.

According to a release, once the water has been restored, customers will need to boil water before cooking and drinking it.

Officials say once they are able to lift the order, they will share more information.

We will update this story as it develops.

