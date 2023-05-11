Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Muhlenberg Co. woman enters guilty plea for adult abuse

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County has been found guilty of adult abuse charges.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 23-year-old Madison Hill of Central City entered a guilty plea for abuse of an adult.

According to the attorney general, Hill abused a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker at Sparks Nursing Center in Muhlenberg County back in June 2021.

Hill will be placed on a three-year period of “pretrial diversion” and faces a one-year sentence if she does not successfully complete the period of diversion.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
Jasper Police Dept. investigating after overnight crash turns fatal
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Update: Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper

Latest News

Thousands of crosses placed for Memorial Day at Central Park in Henderson
Thousands of crosses placed for Memorial Day at Central Park in Henderson
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
Fentanyl awareness event brings out community partners and free Narcan to Owensboro
Fentanyl awareness event brings out community partners and free Narcan to Owensboro
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake
A ring reunion: Dawson Springs class ring owner recovers keepsake