Man arrested after confessing to robbery in Daviess Co., officials say

41-year-old Jason Dowdy
41-year-old Jason Dowdy(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday they were called to 4510 Highway 54 in reference to a robbery.

Deputies say they were told a man dressed in all black clothing with a mask, backpack and gun entered the store, demanding keys to the slot machine inside.

According to a release, new customers came into the store at which point the suspect hid.

They say the store attendant was able to get himself and the customers out of the store safely. That is when the suspect ran away.

Owensboro Police Department K9′s were requested and a track of the area revealed several items of evidence.

Detectives say later they were able to develop a suspect, and interview him.

That man was later identified as 41-year-old Jason Dowdy.

They say during the interview Dowdy confessed to the robbery.

Dowdy was arrested and is facing a first degree robbery charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

