Henderson nursing home organizes prom for residents

By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several senior citizens of Redbanks Towers went to prom on Wednesday.

This is the second time that Redbanks Tower has hosted a prom for its residents. Many of the seniors have never attended a prom before Wednesday night.

Activities Director Kim Fowler says this is a fun event that lets the residents get out of their rooms and see other people. The seniors were able to dance to music of their high school years.

One resident was even asked to go to prom and described how surreal the experience was.

“Odd, I guess, not being used to being asked a prom, but it’s nice,” resident Julie Oettle said. “They really went out of their way for us and it is very much appreciated.”

Gary Hingon and Addie Nance were voted Prom King and Queen this year.

