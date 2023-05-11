EPD implementing new recruitment service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has a new program that aims to get more officers in the door.

The program, which is called “Interview Now,” allows candidates to directly connect with a recruiter and ask questions about the position. This new service will speed up the application process and adapts to the next generation of police officers.

Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss says this will hopefully keep potential candidates interested.

“This is a way for them to communicate,” EPD Officer Merriss said. “Communication is extremely important and continuing that communication throughout the process, because it is a lengthy process. Once you apply, then have to do the physical assessment, then there on else. Just opening the doors of communication, we’re hopeful of getting more people in our door.”

Officials say they have been using it for the past three weeks and they already have some applicants.

