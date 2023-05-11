Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD implementing new recruitment service

EPD implementing new recruitment service
By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has a new program that aims to get more officers in the door.

The program, which is called “Interview Now,” allows candidates to directly connect with a recruiter and ask questions about the position. This new service will speed up the application process and adapts to the next generation of police officers.

Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss says this will hopefully keep potential candidates interested.

“This is a way for them to communicate,” EPD Officer Merriss said. “Communication is extremely important and continuing that communication throughout the process, because it is a lengthy process. Once you apply, then have to do the physical assessment, then there on else. Just opening the doors of communication, we’re hopeful of getting more people in our door.”

Officials say they have been using it for the past three weeks and they already have some applicants.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kody Schaum (Previous arrest mugshot)
EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Update: Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson
True Vine Inn being demolished after November fire
Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville
Boil water order canceled in Lynnville

Latest News

Current photo of the Evansville riverfront off of Riverside Dr.
Design company brought on board for riverfront revitalization project in Evansville
Early voting underway ahead of Kentucky primary election
Early voting underway ahead of Kentucky primary election
Concrete poured at new jail site in Gibson Co.
Concrete poured at new jail site in Gibson Co.
Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing items from woman’s home in Posey Co.
Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing items from woman’s home in Posey Co.