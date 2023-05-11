Early voting underway ahead of Kentucky primary election

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Early voting has wrapped up for the day in Kentucky on Thursday.

Kentucky’s primary election is on Tuesday, with the biggest race drawing voters out being the Republican candidate for governor.

14 News caught up with the Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty, who says it takes months of planning, volunteers and hours of setting up to make early voting happen.

The Owensboro Sportscenter is the only early voting location in Daviess County.

McCarty says it can be difficult for people to make it out on Election Day.

”It gives people who are working, who may not get a chance during the normal voting time on Election Day, to come and early vote,” McCarty said. “So it’s really a great thing for people in Kentucky and in Daviess County.”

For those who couldn’t make it out on Thursday, people will have two more chances with early voting taking place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

