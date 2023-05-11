Dubois Co. woman celebrates 100th birthday in the air

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - On the runway of the Huntingburg Airport, planes come and go all day long.

On Thursday morning, one of the pilots was not like the rest.

Ruth King is a Huntingburg native who’s about to be 100 years old on May 12.

Those close to her say she’s sharp as a tack, still hanging out with friends and keeping herself busy.

If you can believe it, she also used to fly planes.

She says it was a long time ago and she doesn’t remember too much about it, but watch her in the cockpit once again and you’d be hard-pressed to agree.

“It was more noisy than what I was used to,” says King, “it was all dirt before.”

In celebration of King hitting triple digits, her caretaker Brenda Hartke set up one more flight, with King taking off of the same runway she used to frequent many years ago.

The entire event was made possible by cleaning of all things.

It turns out, her own family didn’t even know she could fly. They discovered her pilot past when cleaning out her Huntingburg home and discovering flight logs from the 1940s.

Her nieces and nephews came to join the celebration, but they all say they had no idea their Aunt Ruth had her wings.

“We were going through the house, and I think we all just stopped dead like, ‘What the heck? What is this?’,” says Hartke.

“I came across this log, this pilot’s log, and I looked, and it had her name on it,” explains her niece, Faith Piepenburg.

“Neither one of our parents ever said anything to us,” says her other niece, Brenda Kahle, “Aunt Ruth never said anything to us.”

“I was just in awe to find all of this out,” says Barb Wissel, who says she’s been King’s neighbor for over 45 years.

While everybody in attendance watched King safely return to the ground still reeling from finding out that she ever flew in the first place, King was taking it all in, saying she even took the controls for a couple of minutes as they flew over Jasper.

“The plane was different, but the rest of it was okay,” says King.

Ruth officially turns 100 years old on Friday, when she’ll be joined by family and friends for a birthday party.

As for Saturday, word on the street is margaritas may be involved.

