Design company brought on board for riverfront revitalization project in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local leaders say it’s a big step forward for the River City’s riverfront.

“We’re going to be really surprised with what they think up, and it’s a chance for us to think more broadly and in new ways about our community,” said Josh Armstrong, president of Downtown Evansville’s Economic Improvement District.

Armstrong says picking design firm Sasaki to reimagine the Evansville riverfront was a months-long decision.

“The Chicago riverfront is a great example of how they take something really wild and are able to figure out how to find spaces within that.”

Sasaki has redesigned riverfronts in Chicago, Cincinnati and is currently redesigning the Davenport, Iowa riverfront.

“I think there’s an amazing opportunity here in Evansville and the larger region,” said Joshua Brooks, co-director for Sasaki’s Denver Office.

“Again to ultimately create an opportunity for downtown to really be a place where people wanna live, a place where people wanna come on a day to day basis, and a place where ultimately people want to linger.”

Brooks says that Sasaki hones in on community input in projects like these, which is something that Armstrong mentioned as being a strong factor in their decision.

“To not only establish goals but to also test scenarios with folks and see what resonates and what doesn’t,” Brooks said.

From here, Sasaki will have focus groups and community meetings to figure out what will work best here in Evansville.

The project is intended to span from Mount Vernon to Newburgh, and will interconnect a large portion of the Southwest Indiana region.

Although plans have just begun, Armstrong says they expect action by the end of this year.

“We expect by the end of the year to have a plan that is pretty much ready for our community to pick up and champion and help us move to the finish line,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong says they’re expecting renderings and designs by the end of this year.

At that time, they will be uploaded to a website for public view.

