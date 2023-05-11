Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kody Schaum (Previous arrest mugshot)
EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police
Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper
Evansville man now in first to win custom chopper
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson
True Vine Inn being demolished after November fire
Boil water order issued after E. coli bacteria found in Lynnville
Boil water order canceled in Lynnville

Latest News

David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California
UE introducing Master of Science in Education program
UE introducing Master of Science in Education program
State of Indiana set to recognize Warrick Co. School Board
State of Indiana set to recognize Warrick Co. School Board
Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from...
WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge