Concrete poured at new jail site in Gibson Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials provided an update on the construction of the new detention center in Gibson County on Thursday.

Crews on site started pouring concrete. The new building is located along East Brumfield Avenue in Princeton, directly behind the existing jail.

As 14 News previously reported, the facility will house 200 inmates and offer a treatment center for alcohol and drug addiction.

Work started back in October and is expected to wrap up by early next year.

Early voting underway ahead of Kentucky primary election
Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing items from woman’s home in Posey Co.
Early voting underway ahead of Kentucky primary election
Man arrested after confessing to robbery in Daviess Co., officials say
