Concrete poured at new jail site in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials provided an update on the construction of the new detention center in Gibson County on Thursday.

Crews on site started pouring concrete. The new building is located along East Brumfield Avenue in Princeton, directly behind the existing jail.

As 14 News previously reported, the facility will house 200 inmates and offer a treatment center for alcohol and drug addiction.

Work started back in October and is expected to wrap up by early next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.