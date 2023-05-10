Birthday Club
5/10 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Right now, a man is in the hospital after he was shot Tuesday by Evansville Police.

Officials say the suspect has a history with police.

Evansville city leaders are speaking out after a shooting over the weekend killed a teenager.

Officials say gun violence in the area has been a problem for years.

An Illinois State Police Trooper is recovering after they were shot on I-64 while helping a broken down vehicle.

We have the latest details in the investigation.

New guidelines this morning are lowering the age for when women get screened for breast cancer.

What doctors are now saying about the future of Mammograms.

