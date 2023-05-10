True Vine in being demolished after November fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Months after a large fire that destroyed the True Vine Inn in Henderson, crews are tearing it down.

The fire broke out last November, and crews worked for hours to get it out.

The motel is just south of Twin Bridges.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but people were displaced.

We spoke with a maintenance man who knocked on doors to alert people and get them out.

A cause of the fire was never determined.

The owner tells us the demo started last week. She tells us she doesn’t plan to rebuild.

