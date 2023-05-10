Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

True Vine in being demolished after November fire

Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson
Demo underway at True Vine in Henderson(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Months after a large fire that destroyed the True Vine Inn in Henderson, crews are tearing it down.

The fire broke out last November, and crews worked for hours to get it out.

The motel is just south of Twin Bridges.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but people were displaced.

We spoke with a maintenance man who knocked on doors to alert people and get them out.

A cause of the fire was never determined.

The owner tells us the demo started last week. She tells us she doesn’t plan to rebuild.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
EPD gives update after shooting man on Indiana St.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for possible severe storms
Jasper Police Dept. investigating after overnight crash turns fatal
Dead Armadillo on Reitz Hill
Dead armadillo found on Evansville’s west side
A homeless man has been set up behind By the Slice and looked after by Eric Weber.
By the Slice shelters homeless man; neighbors voice concern

Latest News

Man shot by police Tuesday on Indiana Street in Evansville
Mom: Man shot by police Tuesday in critical condition
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Castle Band preparing for rose parade performance, upcoming season
Hurt bald eagle in Vermillion Co., Indiana
Indiana State Police Trooper rescues hurt bald eagle