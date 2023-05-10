Birthday Club
Tri-State doctors react to new guidelines proposed for women screening for breast cancer

By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local doctors are reacting to the new proposal that would have women start getting mammograms much earlier at age 40.

The United States Preventative Task Force made that recommendation. This is a group of volunteer physicians that look at health guidelines and makes recommendations based on current evidence.

[READ MORE: Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends]

Dr. Charles Lackey, the medical director of the Saint Vincent Breast Center, says this recommendation more closely aligns with the guidelines followed by the American College of Radiology, among others.

”So the reason why this change has happened is that after examining new evidence that there is a benefit,” Dr. Lackey said. “Especially to Black women who have a 40% increase in mortality over white women due to breast cancer.”

Dr. Lackey says not much will change for them as they already recommend starting mammograms at age 40 and continuing every year after.

