Thousands of crosses placed for Memorial Day at Central Park in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For 76 years, Central Park in downtown Henderson has been filled with crosses.

Each cross is a reminder that a veteran has died serving their country.

Videojournalist Brian Cissell was at the park when the first crosses were placed on Wednesday.

In 1947, the park had 23 crosses, but now they have more than 6,000.

The Veterans Memorial Foundation and the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day ceremony near the fountain in Central Park on Monday, May 29.

It will last from 10 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.