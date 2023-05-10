Schnucks launches ‘Round Up at the Register’ campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the sixth year in a row, Schnucks will support the Folds of Honor Foundation with a “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to members of their families.

This year, for the first time, Folds of Honor will also be providing scholarships to the families of first responders.

Last year’s campaign raised $850,000 which funded 170 scholarships.

To give, customers just have to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar when they check out at any Schnucks location.

